Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

