Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $9.00 at TD Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $7.47 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 32.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 317,388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in Domo by 52.1% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 142,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

