Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.