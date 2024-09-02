Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1,979.08 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
