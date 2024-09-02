Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $172,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

