Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $66,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

