Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 164,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

