Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

DUOT remained flat at $2.33 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 213.96% and a negative return on equity of 248.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

