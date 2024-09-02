Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $875,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Dynatronics
