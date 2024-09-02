e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.47 and last traded at $149.79. 1,257,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,665,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

