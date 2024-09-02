Edelcoin Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 billion and approximately $10.96 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12492168 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,754,168.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

