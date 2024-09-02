Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
