Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $173,031.33

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for about $2,526.36 or 0.04330971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $561.20 million and $173,031.33 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,138 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,137.77737557. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,482.55719737 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,729.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

