Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,747.46

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,482.56 or 0.04300566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $551.47 million and approximately $3,747.46 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,138 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,137.77737557. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,482.55719737 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,729.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

