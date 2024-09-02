Eight Capital Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) to Neutral

Eight Capital lowered shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.33 and a 1-year high of C$28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 4.0255814 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

