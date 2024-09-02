Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

