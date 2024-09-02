Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Elastic has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.