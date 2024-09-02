Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Elastic has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.