Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Elastic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

