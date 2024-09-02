Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.