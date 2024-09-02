Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,002 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.91 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.