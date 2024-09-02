Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

