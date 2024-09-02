Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

