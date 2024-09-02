Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

ESI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. 1,021,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

