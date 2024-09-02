Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.89. 1,226,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,117. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $557.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Elevance Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.