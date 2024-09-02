Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,235 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $469,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.85.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
