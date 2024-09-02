Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,072 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,559,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,168,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 980.3% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

BILZ stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

