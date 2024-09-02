Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 132,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,985,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,397,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.72 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.