Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 832,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $196,429,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9,050.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $197.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

