Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $95.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

