Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 301,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TUA stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

