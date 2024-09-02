Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.