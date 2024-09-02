Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

