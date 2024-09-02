Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $1,901,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.54.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

