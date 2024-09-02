Embree Financial Group Acquires 2,748 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $107.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.