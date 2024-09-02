Embree Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $510.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

