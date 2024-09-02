Embree Financial Group Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $81.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

