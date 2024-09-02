Embree Financial Group Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

