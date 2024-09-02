Embree Financial Group Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

