Embree Financial Group Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.0% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

