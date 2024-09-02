Embree Financial Group Sells 449 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

