Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.