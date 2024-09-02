Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

