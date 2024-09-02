Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,788. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

