Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Encompass Health stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

