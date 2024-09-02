Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.48 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.