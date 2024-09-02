Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS EGIEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 41.21%.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

