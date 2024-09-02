Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Enhabit Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EHAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 427,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $423.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

