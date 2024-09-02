Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 4.0 %

EVC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,631. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

