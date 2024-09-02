Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,631. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

