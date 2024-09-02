Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Envela Stock Performance

ELA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envela

About Envela

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

