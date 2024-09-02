Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
ELA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.15.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
