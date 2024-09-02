Equita Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,541 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

